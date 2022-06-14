2,000 Mules
2,000 Mules
Well, critical analysis of the film as an investigative documentary shows that it comes up far short of what the filmmakers claim it proves. FAR short.
But I'll leave these two videos here to cover why and how...
This review probably gives the film more credit than it deserves, but is still fair and pretty much down the middle in it's analysis.
And then William Barr laughs at the movie and explains why it fails to prove anything.
