Michael Moore - Best Film Poll and Discussion Thread

Michael Moore: there are very few filmmakers in the history of American cinema more controversial them him. Once a massive lightening rod in the 2000s, he’s kind of faded from the spotlight he once had. His movies don’t even begin to the get the box office traction they once did (Fahrenheit 11/9 beat D'nesh D'souza's Death of a Nation at the box office in 2018 by a thin margin).



I’m well aware that he’s been taken to task about the veracity of his docs. I’d have to do some research on that. If it’s true, that’s a shame. Because he’s always given me food for thought. He made films that would show things that “would not appear in the six o clock news”. Some say he doesn’t even qualify as a proper documentarian. I view them as op-ed pieces. I take what is demonstrably true and leave what might be sketchy. (Maybe I'm too pragmatic for my own good) Ultimately, I’m impressed by his skill as a filmmaker as they are surprisingly re-watchable.



Anyway, I’m putting up this poll for people to vote on what they think is his best theatrical doc. (That’s why I’m leaving out things like Canadian Bacon and Slacker Uprising).



I personally think his later output is better than his older stuff. (Sicko and Capitalism: A Love Story seem so much more focused than his more famous output) Ultimately, I’m voting for Where to Invade Next as his best film: it’s his unique, most important and the most eye opening film by a long way.



Wherever you stand on him: feel free to weigh in.