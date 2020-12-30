DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events > Political Film
Reload this Page >

Michael Moore - Best Film Poll and Discussion Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Political Film Discuss Documentary + Political Films
View Poll Results: Best Michael Moore Theatrical Documentary
Roger & Me
0
0%
The Big One
0
0%
Bowling for Columbine
0
0%
Fahrenheit 9/11
1
50.00%
Sicko
0
0%
Capitalism: A Love Story
0
0%
Where to Invade Next
1
50.00%
Fahrenheit 11/9
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Michael Moore - Best Film Poll and Discussion Thread

   
Old 12-30-20, 11:52 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
PatD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,042
Likes: 0
Received 54 Likes on 49 Posts
Michael Moore - Best Film Poll and Discussion Thread
Michael Moore: there are very few filmmakers in the history of American cinema more controversial them him. Once a massive lightening rod in the 2000s, he’s kind of faded from the spotlight he once had. His movies don’t even begin to the get the box office traction they once did (Fahrenheit 11/9 beat D'nesh D'souza's Death of a Nation at the box office in 2018 by a thin margin).

I’m well aware that he’s been taken to task about the veracity of his docs. I’d have to do some research on that. If it’s true, that’s a shame. Because he’s always given me food for thought. He made films that would show things that “would not appear in the six o clock news”. Some say he doesn’t even qualify as a proper documentarian. I view them as op-ed pieces. I take what is demonstrably true and leave what might be sketchy. (Maybe I'm too pragmatic for my own good) Ultimately, I’m impressed by his skill as a filmmaker as they are surprisingly re-watchable.

Anyway, I’m putting up this poll for people to vote on what they think is his best theatrical doc. (That’s why I’m leaving out things like Canadian Bacon and Slacker Uprising).

I personally think his later output is better than his older stuff. (Sicko and Capitalism: A Love Story seem so much more focused than his more famous output) Ultimately, I’m voting for Where to Invade Next as his best film: it’s his unique, most important and the most eye opening film by a long way.

Wherever you stand on him: feel free to weigh in.
Last edited by PatD; 12-30-20 at 12:03 PM.
PatD is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-30-20, 12:03 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
inri222's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 49,154
Received 90 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: Michael Moore - Best Film Poll and Discussion Thread
Fahrenheit 9/11 for being critical of the GW Bush administration and its illegal war.
inri222 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Political Film

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.