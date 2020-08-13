Fahrenheit 9/11 (A Look Back)

It is still far and away the highest growing documentary ever made. This andmade MM a household name. It didn't achieve it's goal, but it was ultimately proven right (I think). It won the Palm d'or for 2004. It was one of the most controversial, notorious and celebrated films of the 2000s.Where does it rank in the Michael Moore filmography? And is it in anyway still relevant today? I think so. It's a cautionary polemic about the war crimes of the Bush Administration and sobering look at a nation gone mad (Freedom Fries? The hatred of the French). So, what do you all think of this 16-year-old film that shook cinemas back in 2004? What are your views and your memories of it?Also, it's finally being released on Blu ray this October--for whatever that's worth to you: