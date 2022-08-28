How do you deal with GERD/Acid Reflux/Heartburn?

I've been taking Protonix for GERD for years- in the last month my GI upped it to 80mgs but it's not working. In the last week or two it's gotten progressively worse, I always have an acid taste in my mouth now with a persistent cough. I'm a musician and tried to sing along with my guitar for a while and now ithe GERD is totally out of control. I taste the acid in my mouth at all times, my teeth and mouth hurt. I feel it coming up no matter what I eat. I have an appointment with my GI in two weeks, but I'm not sure what to do in the meantime- I've tried adding Tums along with the Protonix, it's not working. I'm trying apple cider vinegar with water but that doesn't seem to be doing anything either. Persistent acid coming up can lead to all sorts of things like Barrett's Esophagus which can be terrible- especially if you're a singer.



I hope I don't need surgery, but I'm beginning to suspect I might- If it doesn't calm down by the time I see him I suspect the doctor is going to order an Upper GI series which is not fun.



Any suggestions?