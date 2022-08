What do you do prior to first day of a new job?

Iíve been through a few career changes and I know that while Iím excited, I get very nervous prior to a new place with new people and stuff. Iím sure thatís natural, but was wondering others feelings when switching jobs or careers. Do you have any routines, rituals, etc.? Do you get anxiety or merely nervous? Nerves weeks before, just the night before?