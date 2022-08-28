What do you do prior to first day of a new job?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,978
Received 532 Likes on 459 Posts
What do you do prior to first day of a new job?
Ive been through a few career changes and I know that while Im excited, I get very nervous prior to a new place with new people and stuff. Im sure thats natural, but was wondering others feelings when switching jobs or careers. Do you have any routines, rituals, etc.? Do you get anxiety or merely nervous? Nerves weeks before, just the night before?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 19,967
Received 832 Likes on 587 Posts
Re: What do you do prior to first day of a new job?
You're doing a yeoman's job with some new threads here, OldBoy, but this forum has been even deader than normal lately.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off