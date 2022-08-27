DVD Talk Forum

Is there a print magazine thats similar to Entertainment Weekly?

Is there a print magazine thats similar to Entertainment Weekly?

   
08-27-22, 06:45 PM
Is there a print magazine thats similar to Entertainment Weekly?
I just read they dont print anymore. Anyone subscribe to digital magazine of theirs?

Is there something similar to EW? People perhaps?
