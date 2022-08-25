Are artists "selling out" by seeking and earning money?
Are artists "selling out" by seeking and earning money?
Is an artist (including musicians, painters, actors, etc. etc.) who makes large amounts of money from their art "selling out"? Is there a matter of 'artistic integrity' at stake if they seek to earn millions, or join with a corporation, instead of doing it for the passion and love?
Personally, I see it as no different as any other profession. Artists often take years to hone their craft, and are as entitled to pursue as much money from it as they can, as any other profession. No one expects a doctor, an accountant, or a lawyer to somehow limit themselves financially to satisfy some perceived "personal integrity". Yet some have a very different view on it. What does Otter think?
Re: Are artists "selling out" by seeking and earning money?
No. It's called making a living.
Re: Are artists "selling out" by seeking and earning money?
/thread!
