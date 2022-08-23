Girls Next Level - Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt of Girls Next Door Podcast

Quote: Holly Madison: 'Everybody' called Hugh Hefner 'Daddy' in 'the bedroom' and Girls Next Door. But before diving in, Playboy founder. Appropriately titled "In the Bedroom..." Madison and Marquardt talk about their first time sleeping with Hefner and, spoiler alert, it wasn't very romantic.



"Everybody wanted to get this over with as quickly as possible. None of the females were into it, like sorry to burst the bubble," Madison shared. "We thought of it as a chore that we had to do or else we'll get kicked out of the house and everybody just wanted to make it go by as quickly as possible."



Marquardt, 48, slept with Hefner for the first time after a night clubbing with him and other girls. She called the encounter, which lasted about a minute, "disappointing and embarrassing."



"So embarrassing," Madison, 42, agreed. She became one of Hefner's girlfriends at age 21. They dated from 2001 to 2008.



"I can't explain to you guys how embarrassing that whole routine was, especially as we got later down the road when there would be, like, a lot of conflict with the other girls," Madison continued. "You're literally sitting there naked having sex in front of a group of people who hate you and talk s**t about you while you're having sex and you can hear it. It was just, like, hell."



"There's definitely not really romance involved," Marquardt added. She and Hefner split in 2009 after seven years together.



