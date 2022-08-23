Girls Next Level - Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt of Girls Next Door Podcast
Girls Next Level - Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt of Girls Next Door Podcast
The Girls Next Door
Holly Madison: 'Everybody' called Hugh Hefner 'Daddy' in 'the bedroom'Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt launched their new podcast Girls Next Level on Monday, where they plan to dish about behind-the-scenes drama from the E! show Girls Next Door. But before diving in, Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriends dedicated an episode to their relationship with the Playboy founder. Appropriately titled "In the Bedroom..." Madison and Marquardt talk about their first time sleeping with Hefner and, spoiler alert, it wasn't very romantic.
Re: Girls Next Level - Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt of Girls Next Door Podcast
Absurd rubbish. Keep private business private. Airing dirty laundry is in the domain of gossip, attention whoring, and extreme immaturity, especially when the person involved is dead and can't have a say. I feel dirty just having wasted ten seconds writing this reply.
