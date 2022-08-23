DVD Talk Forum

The "What is out there in the Universe?" thread

   
Old 08-23-22, 06:58 PM
The "What is out there in the Universe?" thread
  • Anything related to astronomy news, planets, stars, UFO's, etc
  • Rather than making many topics about stuff related to Astronomy, keep them all condensed here.
  • James Webb Telescope updates $ news gets posted here.

-----------------------------

NASA shares sound emitted from black hole 250 lightyears away



Sound was sourced to be coming from galaxy clusters with gas



SAN ANTONIO  NASA scientists shared audio with the public Tuesday that proves your screams can be heard from space.

On Sunday, NASAs Exoplanets Twitter account shared an audio clip that captured sounds emitted from a supermassive black hole over 250 million light years away from Earth.

NASAs Exoplanets scientists are dedicated to looking for planets and life beyond our solar system.

The Exoplanets shared the sound along with a statement, clarifying that the sound was gas.

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel, the agency tweeted. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that weve picked up actual sound. Here, its amplified and mixed with other data to hear a black hole.

-------------

Creepy
