The "What is out there in the Universe?" thread
The "What is out there in the Universe?" thread
- Anything related to astronomy news, planets, stars, UFO's, etc
- Rather than making many topics about stuff related to Astronomy, keep them all condensed here.
- James Webb Telescope updates $ news gets posted here.
-----------------------------
NASA shares sound emitted from black hole 250 lightyears away
Sound was sourced to be coming from galaxy clusters with gas
SAN ANTONIO NASA scientists shared audio with the public Tuesday that proves your screams can be heard from space.
On Sunday, NASAs Exoplanets Twitter account shared an audio clip that captured sounds emitted from a supermassive black hole over 250 million light years away from Earth.
NASAs Exoplanets scientists are dedicated to looking for planets and life beyond our solar system.
The Exoplanets shared the sound along with a statement, clarifying that the sound was gas.
The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel, the agency tweeted. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that weve picked up actual sound. Here, its amplified and mixed with other data to hear a black hole.
-------------
Creepy
