Other Talk
Introducing Myself--20 Years Later

Other Talk "Otterville"

Introducing Myself--20 Years Later

   
08-23-22, 03:01 AM
PatD
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,258
Likes: 0
Received 135 Likes on 92 Posts
Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
I just realized that I've been on this board for 20 years as of yesterday. Mind. Blown. And the sad part is I never really got to know any of you well. I come infrequently, but I thank you all for the advice you've given me over the years and generally giving me a place to learn about film. Film has been a major part of my adult life. I had worked at many video rental stores in my 20s (I'm in my 40s now). I have been volunteering at a non-profit independent theater for the last 10 years. That theater saved my life in so many ways.
While film was a major part of my life, people weren't. I didn't know how to connect until the last decade--thanks to the aforementioned theater and a lot of good therapy.

Thank you for being part of my life.
08-23-22, 11:05 AM
Eric F
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,999
Received 354 Likes on 273 Posts
Re: Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
Join the club.

Oh, and youre welcome.
08-23-22, 11:07 AM
Bronkster
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 19,989
Received 290 Likes on 178 Posts
Re: Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
Hello
08-23-22, 11:16 AM
ViewAskewbian
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 14,362
Received 576 Likes on 345 Posts
Re: Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
08-23-22, 11:27 AM
Spiderbite
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,426
Received 237 Likes on 170 Posts
Re: Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
Newb!
08-23-22, 11:39 AM
jpcamb
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,105
Received 226 Likes on 164 Posts
Re: Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
why are you doing this in the political forum? Newbie...
08-23-22, 11:45 AM
cultshock
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 18,031
Received 816 Likes on 587 Posts
Re: Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
Hiya Pat!
08-23-22, 11:51 AM
eXcentris
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 34,035
Received 718 Likes on 510 Posts
Re: Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
Let's get the tar and feathers!
08-23-22, 01:04 PM
Norm de Plume
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 19,925
Received 832 Likes on 587 Posts
Re: Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
That sounds like a message of departure, Pat. I understand, believe me, but have a seat and join us for a while. If you have other plans, I get it.
08-23-22, 03:59 PM
VinVega
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 35,076
Received 375 Likes on 237 Posts
Re: Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
I moved the thread as I think this will provide a bit of a wider audience.
