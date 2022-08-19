DVD Talk Forum

What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?

   
Old 08-19-22, 04:03 PM
What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Is it your bank account? Is it the fact that your family is taken care of? Who you have as a your Spouse/Partner? Your Job? Your connections to people? Your Masculinity? Your Femininity? What makes you successful or what makes you think you're successful even if it falls outside of what we in Society Proclaim as successful?
Old 08-19-22, 04:09 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
For me it's a roof over my head, being debt free, a steady paycheck, occasional travel, working with a great team, and the ability to pursue my hobbies. I don't need to keep up with the Joneses, I just live my life and keep it simple.
Old 08-19-22, 04:16 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
I have a house and a good career. I feel successful in that way.

But I'm still searching for a wifey, so I feel like a failure there haha
Old 08-19-22, 04:17 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Being two major accidents/injuries away from bankruptcy instead of just one.
Old 08-19-22, 04:31 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
For me it's a roof over my head, being debt free, a steady paycheck, occasional travel, working with a great team, and the ability to pursue my hobbies. I don't need to keep up with the Joneses, I just live my life and keep it simple.
Exactly. Having a house and being mortgage/debt free makes me feel like I did pretty well, I have no desire to live beyond my means and buy luxury shit, my wife and I are not materialistic at all. Like the saying goes, you don't really own stuff, the stuff owns you. If anything, as we get older we are both becoming more minimalist (we both have had experience with elderly parents who accumulated way too much crap, we don't want to be in those shoes when we are retirement age) and are getting rid of tons of stuff. Oh, and having a successful 20 years and counting marriage and two great kids make me feel like a very lucky man.
Old 08-19-22, 04:48 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Great marriage, great kids and a comfortable living is enough for me. I don't even need to travel that much - pretty happy right where I am.
Old 08-19-22, 04:49 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
What I heard from women over and over:

I had a job, a reliable car, some place to live, and didn't spend the whole day getting high or playing games. It's a sadly low bar, but it seems that a lot of single men can't clear it.

I have a nice house (which someone called a "starter house" in the 2000s), a car which pleases me (coming up on ten years old), and lots of love at home. I don't have everything that people see on television, but I don't want it.
Old 08-19-22, 04:49 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
These are great
Old 08-19-22, 04:53 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Originally Posted by Giantrobo View Post
These are great
I went and edited my answer while you were giving me a Like.
Old 08-19-22, 05:07 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Originally Posted by Nick Danger View Post
What I heard from women over and over:

I had a job, a reliable car, some place to live, and didn't spend the whole day getting high or playing games. It's a sadly low bar, but it seems that a lot of single men can't clear it.
And the guys who can't clear that bar are probably the same ones whining about not being able to find a girlfriend. You gotta make yourself somewhat of a catch at least, and like you say, that's a pretty low bar. Grow the fuck up, dudes, and maybe you'll find some girls.
Old 08-19-22, 05:12 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
I'm able to wake up every morning in relatively good health. I have a job, a roof over my head, money in my wallet most of the time and food to eat. And I have money to be able to enjoy hobbies I like including travel. That's all I really care about these days.
Old 08-19-22, 05:20 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Well what's successful to one person may not be to another. I highly doubt people living in Brentwood raking in million of dollars a month would look at my situation and consider me "successful".

However I think what most people have been getting at in this thread is overall happiness = successful and I think that's a good bar. Because isn't that the goal?
Old 08-19-22, 05:31 PM
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Avoiding Facebook Jail.
