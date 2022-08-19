What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Is it your bank account? Is it the fact that your family is taken care of? Who you have as a your Spouse/Partner? Your Job? Your connections to people? Your Masculinity? Your Femininity? What makes you successful or what makes you think you're successful even if it falls outside of what we in Society Proclaim as successful?
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
For me it's a roof over my head, being debt free, a steady paycheck, occasional travel, working with a great team, and the ability to pursue my hobbies. I don't need to keep up with the Joneses, I just live my life and keep it simple.
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
I have a house and a good career. I feel successful in that way.
But I'm still searching for a wifey, so I feel like a failure there haha
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Being two major accidents/injuries away from bankruptcy instead of just one.
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Great marriage, great kids and a comfortable living is enough for me. I don't even need to travel that much - pretty happy right where I am.
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
What I heard from women over and over:
I had a job, a reliable car, some place to live, and didn't spend the whole day getting high or playing games. It's a sadly low bar, but it seems that a lot of single men can't clear it.
I have a nice house (which someone called a "starter house" in the 2000s), a car which pleases me (coming up on ten years old), and lots of love at home. I don't have everything that people see on television, but I don't want it.
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
These are great
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
I'm able to wake up every morning in relatively good health. I have a job, a roof over my head, money in my wallet most of the time and food to eat. And I have money to be able to enjoy hobbies I like including travel. That's all I really care about these days.
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Well what's successful to one person may not be to another. I highly doubt people living in Brentwood raking in million of dollars a month would look at my situation and consider me "successful".
However I think what most people have been getting at in this thread is overall happiness = successful and I think that's a good bar. Because isn't that the goal?
Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?
Avoiding Facebook Jail.
