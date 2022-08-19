Re: What makes you "Successful" by Modern Standards?

Quote: VinVega Originally Posted by For me it's a roof over my head, being debt free, a steady paycheck, occasional travel, working with a great team, and the ability to pursue my hobbies. I don't need to keep up with the Joneses, I just live my life and keep it simple.

Exactly.Having a house and being mortgage/debt free makes me feel like I did pretty well, I have no desire to live beyond my means and buy luxury shit, my wife and I are not materialistic at all. Like the saying goes, you don't really own stuff, the stuff owns you. If anything, as we get older we are both becoming more minimalist (we both have had experience with elderly parents who accumulated way too much crap, we don't want to be in those shoes when we are retirement age) and are getting rid of tons of stuff. Oh, and having a successful 20 years and counting marriage and two great kids make me feel like a very lucky man.