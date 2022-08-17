Yet another teacher allegedly has sex with a student - Part II

Ladies and gentlemen and pets...I am your new host. Let's keep it clean and comfy.------------------Investigators were trying to locate the minor, who had been missing since Aug. 12, when they received information from the boys parents that led them to the Port Charlotte home of 31-year-old teacher Kelly Simpson, the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office said.Police found the teen inside her home on Wednesday and Simpson was arrested for interfering with the custody of a minor.According to the sheriffs office, Simpson picked the boy up from an unknown location and hid him inside her home, knowing he was reported missing and endangered.Simpson was bonded for $5,000 Wednesday, jail records show.The Charlotte County School District has since placed Simpson on administrative leave from her position at Charlottte High School, the district said in a statement to WFTX.Charlotte County Public Schools takes an incident such as this very seriously, the statement said. The safety, protection, and well-being of our students are a top priority.----------------There has got to be more to this story. I mean c'mon. She's gorgeous.