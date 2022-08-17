Yet another teacher allegedly has sex with a student - Part II
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 19,099
Received 280 Likes on 204 Posts
Yet another teacher allegedly has sex with a student - Part II
Ladies and gentlemen and pets...I am your new host. Let's keep it clean and comfy.
------------------
Florida teacher arrested for hiding missing teenager in her home for days
A Florida high school teacher was arrested for allegedly hiding a teenager that had been reported missing for days inside of her home, police said.
Investigators were trying to locate the minor, who had been missing since Aug. 12, when they received information from the boys parents that led them to the Port Charlotte home of 31-year-old teacher Kelly Simpson, the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office said.
Police found the teen inside her home on Wednesday and Simpson was arrested for interfering with the custody of a minor.
According to the sheriffs office, Simpson picked the boy up from an unknown location and hid him inside her home, knowing he was reported missing and endangered.
Simpson was bonded for $5,000 Wednesday, jail records show.
The Charlotte County School District has since placed Simpson on administrative leave from her position at Charlottte High School, the district said in a statement to WFTX.
Charlotte County Public Schools takes an incident such as this very seriously, the statement said. The safety, protection, and well-being of our students are a top priority.
----------------
There has got to be more to this story. I mean c'mon. She's gorgeous.
------------------
Florida teacher arrested for hiding missing teenager in her home for days
A Florida high school teacher was arrested for allegedly hiding a teenager that had been reported missing for days inside of her home, police said.
Investigators were trying to locate the minor, who had been missing since Aug. 12, when they received information from the boys parents that led them to the Port Charlotte home of 31-year-old teacher Kelly Simpson, the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office said.
Police found the teen inside her home on Wednesday and Simpson was arrested for interfering with the custody of a minor.
According to the sheriffs office, Simpson picked the boy up from an unknown location and hid him inside her home, knowing he was reported missing and endangered.
Simpson was bonded for $5,000 Wednesday, jail records show.
The Charlotte County School District has since placed Simpson on administrative leave from her position at Charlottte High School, the district said in a statement to WFTX.
Charlotte County Public Schools takes an incident such as this very seriously, the statement said. The safety, protection, and well-being of our students are a top priority.
----------------
There has got to be more to this story. I mean c'mon. She's gorgeous.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off