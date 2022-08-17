Australian Scientists Hope To De-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger In Next 10 Years

Researchers said they had partnered with Colossal Biosciences, a Texas company at the forefront of whats known as the de-extinction movement.Scientists at the University of Melbourne said Tuesday they have partnered with Colossal Biosciences, a Texas company at the forefront of whats known as the de-extinction movement. The announcement comes after a $3.5 million gift to help the effort earlier this year.Researchers hope to use DNA editing technology from Colossal to effectively turn cells from a living species  the fat-tailed dunnart  into thylacine-like cells matching the creatures genome. Those cells would be transferred into an embryo and then into an artificial womb or a surrogate creature.Pask and his team ultimately hope to see thylacines roaming Tasmania, although any animals created in the process would first be introduced in controlled areas.Pask said the effort wouldnt just benefit the extinct Tasmanian tiger but would also reinvigorate science to save other Australian creatures at risk.Colossal said last September that they would work to resurrect the woolly mammoth, hoping to see thousands eventually roam the Siberian tundra. The announcement, which was bolstered by about $15 million in funding, prompted deep skepticism among other researchers as well as questions about the ethics of bringing back an animal humans know little about.Researchers say the effort to de-extinct the thylacine should be easier than that of a woolly mammoth as the marsupials are smaller and have a much shorter gestation period.An Australian film archive released colorized footage of the last known Tasmanian tiger in September 2021, 85 years after the species went extinct. The video shows a thylacine named Benjamin in Hobart, Tasmania, in 1933. The animal died three years later, and the species was declared extinct.Rumors of thylacine sightings have spread around Australia for decades. The animal, described as a cross between a cat, fox and wolf, is a marsupial, meaning they had pouches to carry their young, like kangaroos and wallabies.They were the largest carnivorous marsupials on the planet until their extinction.-------------I been rooting for this to happen for years!It would be incredible if scientists do find a way to bring this beautiful animal back in 10yrs. I really don't care if it's morally wrong and whatnot.Last known Tasmanian Tiger seen and held in captivity: