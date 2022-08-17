Wendys employee in Arizona sucker punches and kills 67 year old man who complains about order
Wendys employee in Arizona sucker punches and kills 67 year old man who complains about order
The video of the incident is here. It’s from Inside Edition. If you’re sensitive to stuff like this, don’t click it. It’s pretty disturbing. The video doesn’t show them getting into an argument. It cuts from the counter to incident. The employee deserves a very very long prison sentence. But I’m curious what set him off to violently attack the customer.
Here’s a link to the story
https://breaking911.com/elderly-man-...employee-cops/
Re: Wendys employee in Arizona sucker punches and kills 67 year old man who complains about order
I know working in fast food can be a terrible job, but striking an elderly man like that and killing him is pretty much unforgivable. The elderly man is hunched over and clearly not in good health.
Re: Wendys employee in Arizona sucker punches and kills 67 year old man who complains about order
If the customer was being difficult, he should have called his manager. That’s like one of the first rules of customer service.
What he did nothing more than a malicious act and he deserves a very long prison sentence.
