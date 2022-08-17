Wendys employee in Arizona sucker punches and kills 67 year old man who complains about order

The video of the incident is here. It’s from Inside Edition. If you’re sensitive to stuff like this, don’t click it. It’s pretty disturbing. The video doesn’t show them getting into an argument. It cuts from the counter to incident. The employee deserves a very very long prison sentence. But I’m curious what set him off to violently attack the customer.Here’s a link to the story