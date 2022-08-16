Document Shredding

I have a ton of documents that I need shredded.. It's most old financial statements and whatnot that goes back like 20 years. I could shred it all myself but it would take quite a long time. So Staples and whatnot have a thing where you pay a few bucks and you dump all your paperwork into an Iron Mountain box or something and they supposedly shred it for you.



Has any one had any experience with this and do you really think its safe? Or does it all just get sold on the dark web and I'm best off doing it myself?



There is a free shredding event happening this weekend that the city is sponsoring and you can bring up to 5 boxes full of documents for secure shredding. Think I should do it?