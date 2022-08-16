How much do you care about on-screen logos or "bugs"?
#1
How much do you care about on-screen logos or "bugs"?
Since everyone here is, by definition, somewhat of an audio-video enthusiast, I was curious how much people here care about the little logos that broadcasters/cable channels insert in the corner of the frame. No big deal? Major annoyance? Enough to get you to stop watching?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 16,626
Received 466 Likes on 340 Posts
Re: How much do you care about on-screen logos or "bugs"?
Company logo in the corner is fine for me. Big ass ads for other shows on the network can go straight to hell.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: How much do you care about on-screen logos or "bugs"?
Since everyone here is, by definition, somewhat of an audio-video enthusiast, I was curious how much people here care about the little logos that broadcasters/cable channels insert in the corner of the frame. No big deal? Major annoyance? Enough to get you to stop watching?
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,661
Received 784 Likes on 572 Posts
Re: How much do you care about on-screen logos or "bugs"?
Alan showing up to post a paragraph in 3....2....1....
#5
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,636
Received 198 Likes on 151 Posts
Re: How much do you care about on-screen logos or "bugs"?
I agree that the channel logo is fine (must be transparent), but the ads or countdown timers to premiere episodes are ridiculous.
The worst I've seen was when Discovery+ streaming was promoted on the Discovery channel. The on-screen graphic took up HALF the screen for a lengthy period (30-60 seconds). No joke.
The worst I've seen was when Discovery+ streaming was promoted on the Discovery channel. The on-screen graphic took up HALF the screen for a lengthy period (30-60 seconds). No joke.
#6
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jan 2003
Posts: 1,809
Likes: 0
Received 40 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: How much do you care about on-screen logos or "bugs"?
I don't mind a small transparent channel logo, though I'd prefer it not be there. But I REALLY hate the Twitter hashtags, the UP NEXT countdowns, the block of text informing me that I'm watching a NEW EPISODE, when the next episode of another show airs, etc. I remember the last time I had cable/satellite sitting trying to watch something that had shit in 3 corners & just gave up.
#7
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,785
Received 1,969 Likes on 1,441 Posts
Re: How much do you care about on-screen logos or "bugs"?
Man, Movie Watcher you just had to open up a Pandora's box for a certain poster here.
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,687
Received 857 Likes on 607 Posts
Re: How much do you care about on-screen logos or "bugs"?
Gray/translucent logos are generally fine. They don't do any actual harm, and I can ignore them. A little bit of dulled color is fine, too, but big logos with bright colors are not cool, especially if they're red. That's mostly because of OLED TVs and burn-in, but in Current Year there's no reason to have any brightly-colored static elements on screen for more than a couple seconds. The same goes for video games, honestly. On-screen indicators are fine, but there's no need to keep them there 100% of the time.
edit: sounds like OP visited Alan's house recently
edit: sounds like OP visited Alan's house recently
#9
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: How much do you care about on-screen logos or "bugs"?
I think they're idiotic because I already know what channel I'm watching. The previews that take up a third of the screen make me change channels.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off