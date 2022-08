A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town

Today's weird news story:, the Reno Gazette Journal 's Jason Hidalgo reports.The unnamed woman from Sparks, a city east of Reno, purchased a single-family home in Toll Brothers' Stonebrook development in Spanish Springs that was valued at $594,481, according to data from Washoe County Assessor's office cited in the Reno Gazette Journal's report.Cori Burke, chief deputy assessor for Washoe County, told the publication that a legal description from another Toll Brothers transfer appears to have been accidentally copied and pasted by the Westminster Title agency for Las Vegas. He told the Reno Gazette Journal that the agency has been notified so they can amend the issue.Speaking to the local publication, Burke said the legal description in the transaction was officially recorded on July 25 and included "lots 1 through 85 and Common Areas A and B." The 84 lots include some homes that have already been built and sold, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. At least 64 lots were put under the buyer's name on Saturday, the publication added.However, mistakes like these occur fairly often, according to Burke, who told the publication that this case was more interesting due to "the number of lots involved.""I think someone could try to make things difficult. However, the title company also has the offer and acceptance for the purchase on file so intent is pretty clear. I would think it would be a loser in court and doubt it happens often, if at all," Burke added.Representatives for Toll Brothers, Washoe County's Assessor's Office, and Westminster Title did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.* * *Sooooo, would YOU give the town back?