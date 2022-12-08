DVD Talk Forum

Metamucil - No.2 no more endless wiping this stuff is good!

Metamucil - No.2 no more endless wiping this stuff is good!

   
08-12-22, 06:21 PM
Sonic
Metamucil - No.2 no more endless wiping this stuff is good!
Rarely I would brag about a supplemental product but this stuff is really good. It was recommended by a doctor for my brother in law who got bowel issues. He told me about it but I didn't give it much thought. I did some reading on this product and decided to try it out. In 2 days my explosives shits diminished. The endless constant wiping is over. Has anyone tried this stuff? So far it's been a month and my No.2's have been eminent. The reviews are very high on Amazon and many customers discuss the outstanding benefits of less wiping. It seems the poop comes out close to clean with no mess behind. I bought the 44 packets sugar-free version. I take one packet a day I mix it with ice-tea.


