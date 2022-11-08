The Crying CEO - and why LinkedIn sucks
The Crying CEO - and why LinkedIn sucks
I have about 300 friends or so, so obviously I do use it. But I make it a point to not post in it nor really do I care about what gets posted. It's like Facebook really, in that I connect with co-workers and for networking. But I decided to check in on the news feed and saw this. This is a huge factor why I stay away from reading anything on there. LinkedIn posts are so full of pompous and pretentious idiots who think they're talk on the level of those who work for them. It's humorous in a very unfunny way.
https://mashable.com/article/linkedi...ng-viral-photo
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/brade...17910784-_L4w/
So anyone else use LinkedIn? Is there love or hate for it here in Otterland?
Re: The Crying CEO - and why LinkedIn sucks
It's my number one platform to avoid. Zero interest.
Re: The Crying CEO - and why LinkedIn sucks
I have LinkedIn and have linked up with some past and current colleagues. I also have gotten strangers who wanted to link up with me. Some of them saw who my employer was and tried to solicit work and that's a no no from me. I'm not in any position to "put in a good word" for someone who I don't know.
The unsolicited link requests have slowed down a lot lately. But, honestly I don't really find it that useful. I've never gotten a job offer from being on it. And I had to private my profile from showing up on Google searches. I don't mind it as I don't check it that often, but I don't really care what others post on it either about how great this xxxx piece of technology is that will help improve your work experience. I think LinkedIn is mostly filled with suck ups. I know quite a few people in my field who are suck ups and they annoy the shit out of me.
Re: The Crying CEO - and why LinkedIn sucks
I think it's still a decent additional tool for job hiring and for job hunting research.
I've never used it as a social platform. And if a platform sucks because of what "a person" posts on it, then pretty much all platforms suck, including DVDTalk (although our politics forum is garbage ).
Re: The Crying CEO - and why LinkedIn sucks
Eh, but we don’t come here looking for jobs and whatnot. But I see your point.
Re: The Crying CEO - and why LinkedIn sucks
LinkedIn is worthless to me. Has zero value - maybe even negative value. I'm locked in with my state job. Never leaving.
Re: The Crying CEO - and why LinkedIn sucks
When my daughter was interested in applying for a specific job, I looked up the company and was able to find mutual connections between me and that company to network with to help her along, so that was pretty cool.
Re: The Crying CEO - and why LinkedIn sucks
Yeah, LinkedIn is fine as a way to keep in touch with old colleagues and network, but I rarely update it while I'm not looking for a job and I definitely don't read all those articles from CEOs about work culture or whatever.
