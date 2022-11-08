Re: The Crying CEO - and why LinkedIn sucks

I have LinkedIn and have linked up with some past and current colleagues. I also have gotten strangers who wanted to link up with me. Some of them saw who my employer was and tried to solicit work and that's a no no from me. I'm not in any position to "put in a good word" for someone who I don't know.



The unsolicited link requests have slowed down a lot lately. But, honestly I don't really find it that useful. I've never gotten a job offer from being on it. And I had to private my profile from showing up on Google searches. I don't mind it as I don't check it that often, but I don't really care what others post on it either about how great this xxxx piece of technology is that will help improve your work experience. I think LinkedIn is mostly filled with suck ups. I know quite a few people in my field who are suck ups and they annoy the shit out of me.