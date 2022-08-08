DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Ever Been Ghosted Out of a Relationship?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Ever Been Ghosted Out of a Relationship?

   
Old 08-08-22, 08:22 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Posts: 22,993
Received 115 Likes on 90 Posts
Ever Been Ghosted Out of a Relationship?
No long story here as it has been a long time since I seriously dated anyone. I'm only asking because in my time the term "ghosting" wasn't as much the term as "silent treatment." In my case these happened in the early stages of the relationship before it went anywhere serious aside from some making out. So to me it was obvious they just either lost interest or went back to their ex (I learned never to try and get with someone who "just recently got out of a long relationship". That's code for they just put it on hiatus.) . However, I am curious as to how far some other people have gone with a perspective BF or GF only to have them go all quiet.
Dr. DVD is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.