Ever Been Ghosted Out of a Relationship?

No long story here as it has been a long time since I seriously dated anyone. I'm only asking because in my time the term "ghosting" wasn't as much the term as "silent treatment." In my case these happened in the early stages of the relationship before it went anywhere serious aside from some making out. So to me it was obvious they just either lost interest or went back to their ex (I learned never to try and get with someone who "just recently got out of a long relationship". That's code for they just put it on hiatus.) . However, I am curious as to how far some other people have gone with a perspective BF or GF only to have them go all quiet.