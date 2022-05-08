School e-mail. Can someone interpret this for me?

Quote:

This is part of e-mail we received today from our son's school, regarding their math program. I have no idea what it is saying. It comes across as pure buzzword-speak. I think I've redacted everyone's names. Can anyone translate this for me?



<school's name> Math Program: Last spring the Middle School Math Department (Mr. <redacted> and Mr. <redacted>, Primary School Math Lead (Mrs. <redacted>, and I analyzed our trends in math achievement, expectations, and instruction Kindergarten through Grade 8. We researched and discussed strategies to balance depth and mastery of understanding with student success given the range of student achievement. We also discussed cross curricular approaches to incorporating math standards in both science and social studies and the benefits/costs of heterogeneous and homogeneous (leveled) grouping in math



As a result, the committee deconstructed the math standards to align vertically both internally (<school's name> and externally (high schools) and agreed to return to homogeneous grouping in the Middle School at this time. To assist us in deepening the foundation of our students conceptual understanding of math, we will be partnering with <local university name> practitioners to provide professional development and teacher coaching in the Primary School. Our facilitator, Ms. <redacted>, will use literacy to lead our teachers through standards-based math instruction and Dr. <redacted> will provide teacher coaching and collaborative discussions.





My best guess of what they're saying is they're just going to group the kids without regard for their math scores, and get some teaching tips from a local university.