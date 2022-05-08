DVD Talk Forum

Violent car accident in Los Angeles kills 6. Accident caught on security camera

Other Talk "Otterville"

Violent car accident in Los Angeles kills 6. Accident caught on security camera

   
08-05-22, 01:56 AM
Violent car accident in Los Angeles kills 6. Accident caught on security camera
This happened earlier today in a suburb of Los Angeles. If you're sensitive to violent accident footage that actually killed someone, don't hit play.


6 killed which included an unborn fetus. The woman who sped and crashed into all those cars survived.

If this wasn't some kind of mechanical emergency or medical emergency that impaired the driver, this is easily vehicular homicide?

I feel for all those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Especially the pregnant woman.
