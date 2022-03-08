Relationship advice needed

So, I would never ask for any help with relationships but Im in uncharted territory here.



Me and my girlfriend broke up recently (I initiated it) but the one thing I never expected out of this was for her son and I to develop a relationship.



I cant stand kids but this little dude just grew on me and apparently, I made an impression on him. My ex was always cool about things and I told her that I would never cross the line with the Dad role . that is until he called me Dad one day . that was pretty wild.



His real Father is a huge pile of shit  no need to even discuss that.



My issue here is that my Ex doesnt let me speak to him anymore and he only reaches out via the xbox  we play games and his mother knows we do and allows it (I made sure of that).



My ex was a real bitch after the breakup  I met her through a friend who said he didnt like her only to find out that after I started dating her, he definitely did like her  now she takes pics with him on facebook like I care (Its really sad  maybe years ago I would have been jealous but I really just dont care about that shit now)  I have been quiet this entire time  no need to lower myself to that level.



But thats the issue, I cant say no to the kid when he invites me to games but I myself feel like I should not be interacting with him anymore. I think it will do more harm then good never to talk to or see him again.



My ex obviously is letting me talk to him not because she still likes me but because her son has never had a man as a father figure in his life before (he just turned 7).



It sounds ridiculous I know but we all spent a lot of time together just like a family and that just got cut off.



Do I talk to him until her forgets about me or another man comes into his life? Should I just no longer respond? Its so hard when he starts sending me a ton of messages  I simply cant just let him down like that but again, I feel its also not healthy to only interact this way.



Crazy how I went from not being able to stand kids (I couldnt even tolerate him at first which made for some funny moments) to something like this.



My ex wont respond to me at all either. As low as she has gone (I dont think she slept with my friend/use to be friend at all cant be sure on that but I also dont care to really investigate it either) I dont see her ever talking to me again either but who knows. Its pretty childish of her to be this way with such and important issue.



Trust me, I know I'm not the kids real father but when you have a kid that calls you Dad and looks up to you like one, you feel like his father.



This has definitely made me want to have kids of my own now as well. I think I would make a great father  I dont even care if its a boy or girl.