Relationship advice needed
Relationship advice needed
So, I would never ask for any help with relationships but Im in uncharted territory here.
Me and my girlfriend broke up recently (I initiated it) but the one thing I never expected out of this was for her son and I to develop a relationship.
I cant stand kids but this little dude just grew on me and apparently, I made an impression on him. My ex was always cool about things and I told her that I would never cross the line with the Dad role . that is until he called me Dad one day . that was pretty wild.
His real Father is a huge pile of shit no need to even discuss that.
My issue here is that my Ex doesnt let me speak to him anymore and he only reaches out via the xbox we play games and his mother knows we do and allows it (I made sure of that).
My ex was a real bitch after the breakup I met her through a friend who said he didnt like her only to find out that after I started dating her, he definitely did like her now she takes pics with him on facebook like I care (Its really sad maybe years ago I would have been jealous but I really just dont care about that shit now) I have been quiet this entire time no need to lower myself to that level.
But thats the issue, I cant say no to the kid when he invites me to games but I myself feel like I should not be interacting with him anymore. I think it will do more harm then good never to talk to or see him again.
My ex obviously is letting me talk to him not because she still likes me but because her son has never had a man as a father figure in his life before (he just turned 7).
It sounds ridiculous I know but we all spent a lot of time together just like a family and that just got cut off.
Do I talk to him until her forgets about me or another man comes into his life? Should I just no longer respond? Its so hard when he starts sending me a ton of messages I simply cant just let him down like that but again, I feel its also not healthy to only interact this way.
Crazy how I went from not being able to stand kids (I couldnt even tolerate him at first which made for some funny moments) to something like this.
My ex wont respond to me at all either. As low as she has gone (I dont think she slept with my friend/use to be friend at all cant be sure on that but I also dont care to really investigate it either) I dont see her ever talking to me again either but who knows. Its pretty childish of her to be this way with such and important issue.
Trust me, I know I'm not the kids real father but when you have a kid that calls you Dad and looks up to you like one, you feel like his father.
This has definitely made me want to have kids of my own now as well. I think I would make a great father I dont even care if its a boy or girl.
