Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
so, all of a sudden my dog won't go #2. nothing has changed in terms of diet, when i take her out she just squats and nothing comes out usually. this has been a few days now.
i've looked on the net and found some remedies, like pumpkin from a can (which i have tried before), but to no avail as of yet.
anyone have any full proof remedies so she'll go sooner rather than later? thanks in advance.
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
My remedy is the vet.
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
Yeah, I'd say veterinarian.
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
for a couple days constipation? seems extreme when she has no other symptoms of anything. people get constipated sometimes and don't need to go to a dr. necessarily. if this was a long term thing, i would absolutely agree, but there has to be some home remedies i can try prior to a vet visit.
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
first hit on google:
If your dog skips a day occasionally, it's not cause for concern, especially if the poop looks normal. After 48-72 hours without a bowel movement, however, it's time to call your vet, writes Dr. Ernest Ward DMV. It could the the sign of a serious health condition.
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
Pumpkin would be good for loose stool but not constipation - in fact I think it would make it worse.. Make sure she's not blocked. One of our dogs has problems with that as her fur is very thick and the poop gets stuck to her fur and it winds up making it so she can't go. So we have to keep that area shaved as it could turn into a health problem fast. But other than that yeah if it's been a few days it might be worth a vet visit.
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
i think the problem is solved! she just had a nice one after her lunch which included pumpkin. thanks guys!
