DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Constipated dog...what's your remedy?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Constipated dog...what's your remedy?

   
Old 08-02-22, 10:05 AM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,802
Received 508 Likes on 443 Posts
Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
so, all of a sudden my dog won't go #2. nothing has changed in terms of diet, when i take her out she just squats and nothing comes out usually. this has been a few days now.

i've looked on the net and found some remedies, like pumpkin from a can (which i have tried before), but to no avail as of yet.

anyone have any full proof remedies so she'll go sooner rather than later? thanks in advance.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-22, 10:10 AM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Soon Heading Out
Posts: 17,736
Received 755 Likes on 565 Posts
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
My remedy is the vet.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-22, 10:13 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,437
Received 747 Likes on 518 Posts
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
Yeah, I'd say veterinarian.
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-22, 10:18 AM
  #4  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,802
Received 508 Likes on 443 Posts
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
for a couple days constipation? seems extreme when she has no other symptoms of anything. people get constipated sometimes and don't need to go to a dr. necessarily. if this was a long term thing, i would absolutely agree, but there has to be some home remedies i can try prior to a vet visit.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-22, 10:23 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 10,847
Received 129 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
so, all of a sudden my dog won't go #2. nothing has changed in terms of diet, when i take her out she just squats and nothing comes out usually. this has been a few days now.

i've looked on the net and found some remedies, like pumpkin from a can (which i have tried before), but to no avail as of yet.
I know you said this doesn't help, but we give our dogs a scoop of pumpkin with each meal, every day. It keeps their poops nice and solid. I'm not sure how long it takes to take effect, though. I would also recommend asking a vet.
first hit on google:
If your dog skips a day occasionally, it's not cause for concern, especially if the poop looks normal. After 48-72 hours without a bowel movement, however, it's time to call your vet, writes Dr. Ernest Ward DMV. It could the the sign of a serious health condition.
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
OldBoy (08-02-22)
Old 08-02-22, 10:43 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Ruler
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 23,224
Received 603 Likes on 378 Posts
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
Pumpkin would be good for loose stool but not constipation - in fact I think it would make it worse.. Make sure she's not blocked. One of our dogs has problems with that as her fur is very thick and the poop gets stuck to her fur and it winds up making it so she can't go. So we have to keep that area shaved as it could turn into a health problem fast. But other than that yeah if it's been a few days it might be worth a vet visit.
General Zod is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-22, 11:02 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
clckworang's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: The toe nail of Texas
Posts: 8,984
Received 484 Likes on 336 Posts
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
The dog is squatting and unable to go. You should take it to a vet.
clckworang is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-22, 11:20 AM
  #8  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,802
Received 508 Likes on 443 Posts
Re: Constipated dog...what's your remedy?
i think the problem is solved! she just had a nice one after her lunch which included pumpkin. thanks guys!
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.