The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment

   
Old 07-30-22, 07:12 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,888
Received 334 Likes on 259 Posts
The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
I'm not even going to post a pic because I'm a little freaked out right now. Usually they don't bother me and I leave them alone (my cat likes to hunt them) and they take care of other pests.

It's easily 3inches, if not larger.

I know they're venomous and my cat will eventually get to it, but I suspect this one is large enough to give quite a painful bite.

Crap. It's on the ceiling now.

I'm sleeping with the lights on tonight.

Old 07-30-22, 07:19 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 19,876
Received 280 Likes on 170 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
You're still in the house with it??!!! Dude, burn the place down!! NOW!!!
Old 07-30-22, 07:23 PM
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Soon Heading Out
Posts: 17,721
Received 751 Likes on 563 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
Pics or gtfo.

Okay, I know you’re scared, but get back in there and take some pics!! Entertain us!!!
Old 07-30-22, 07:27 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,888
Received 334 Likes on 259 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
Pics or gtfo.

Okay, I know youre scared, but get back in there and take some pics!! Entertain us!!!
It's under my couch and moves like the wind.

Next time I see it I'll grab a pic, unless my cat gets it first.

Usually I don't bother with insect pics because they tend to freak people out and it's hard to judge scale from a pic anyways.

​​​​​​My building is over 100yrs old so I tend to see a lot of house centipedes but geezus, this thing might be able to take down a small mouse.

Once one crawled on my leg when I was taking a bath.
Old 07-30-22, 07:41 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 18,585
Received 332 Likes on 283 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
And I thought i was creeped out with Silverfish
Old 07-30-22, 07:44 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Norm de Plume's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 19,697
Received 790 Likes on 553 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
I'm with E Unit. This is a bait-and-switch. All sizzle and no steak.
Old 07-30-22, 07:49 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,888
Received 334 Likes on 259 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment


I Shooed it into the hallway, let my neighbors deal with it.

My cat is all hot and bothered now. He won't shut up.
Old 07-30-22, 08:01 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 19,876
Received 280 Likes on 170 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
I've never seen a centipede like that! (not that I'm any sort of bug expert). If those were in my house, I'd invest in a flame thrower!
Old 07-30-22, 08:12 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 7,149
Received 548 Likes on 441 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
Originally Posted by Eric F View Post


I Shooed it into the hallway, let my neighbors deal with it.

My cat is all hot and bothered now. He won't shut up.
Holy crap! Stomp on that thing. NOW! It looks like something out of Carpenter's THE THING. I've never seen a centipede like that, either. The ones I see are furry and more round.

I'd not sleep until that thing was killed, for sure. Looks like it could inflict a bite as painful as a scorpion, or worse.
Old 07-30-22, 08:12 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 19,072
Received 258 Likes on 194 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment

Old 07-30-22, 08:13 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
nickdawgy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Southern Cal-ee-for-nee
Posts: 31,810
Received 187 Likes on 135 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
Originally Posted by Eric F View Post


I Shooed it into the hallway, let my neighbors deal with it.

My cat is all hot and bothered now. He won't shut up.
I don't think that's a centipede. I'd have just take some raid and sprayed it over a trash can or something and then closed the lid. Fire optional.
Old 07-30-22, 08:18 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,888
Received 334 Likes on 259 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
Originally Posted by zyzzle View Post
Holy crap! Stomp on that thing. NOW! It looks like something out of Carpenter's THE THING. I've never seen a centipede like that, either. The ones I see are furry and more round.

I'd not sleep until that thing was killed, for sure. Looks like it could inflict a bite as painful as a scorpion, or worse.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scutigera_coleoptrata

As I said House Centipedes are mostly harmless and eat more harmful insects so I usually leave them be. They are venomous like every other centipede but this one in particular was so large it would probably have quite a painful bite.

There are so many in my building, especially during the summer when it's hot and humid outside.
Old 07-30-22, 08:21 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 7,149
Received 548 Likes on 441 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
I usually leave them alone in the rare instance I see one. The picture you linked to does look like some of the centipedes I've seen. The creature in your picture posted further above did not. Just wouldn't want them crawling around in bed with me. I also leave Daddy longlegs alone and most spiders, for they eat other insects.
Old 07-30-22, 08:33 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 17,848
Received 776 Likes on 557 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
I didn't know that house centipedes can bite, I always assumed they are harmless. I see them in our basement once in awhile, and I always just let them be.
Old 07-30-22, 08:44 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,888
Received 334 Likes on 259 Posts
Re: The biggest house centipede I've ever seen has moved in to my apartment
Originally Posted by cultshock View Post
I didn't know that house centipedes can bite, I always assumed they are harmless. I see them in our basement once in awhile, and I always just let them be.
All centipedes are venomous, millipedes are not.


You are right, they are mostly harmless if you leave them be, but I wouldnt want one that big stinging my cat.
