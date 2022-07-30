The Future Starts NOW! George Jetson is born Tomorrow!!
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The Future Starts NOW! George Jetson is born Tomorrow!!
July 31st 2022 is the day that George Jetson is born! That means that flying cars are on the way!!
True story here!
