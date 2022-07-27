DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Medical advice, because you guys know everything.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Medical advice, because you guys know everything.

   
Old 07-27-22, 12:54 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 19,236
Received 574 Likes on 330 Posts
Medical advice, because you guys know everything.






Is this something that could be caused by Covid19?
Mrs. Danger is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-27-22, 12:56 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: behind the eight ball
Posts: 19,623
Received 136 Likes on 89 Posts
Re: Medical advice, because you guys know everything.
It's called a fingernail. Pretty common amongst humans.
Jason is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-27-22, 12:58 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,847
Received 61 Likes on 47 Posts
Re: Medical advice, because you guys know everything.
Pee in her butt.
GatorDeb is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-27-22, 12:59 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,399
Received 1,877 Likes on 1,380 Posts
Re: Medical advice, because you guys know everything.
Looks like you haven’t cut your finger nails in months.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-27-22, 01:01 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,614
Received 147 Likes on 119 Posts
Re: Medical advice, because you guys know everything.
It’s lupus
Deadman31 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-27-22, 01:05 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2001
Posts: 7,269
Received 74 Likes on 50 Posts
Re: Medical advice, because you guys know everything.
Well so far the medical advice far surpassed my expectations.
GoVegan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.