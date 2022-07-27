CC info taken and used without access to the card

A a couple of months ago a few hours after we used my Costco card by Apple Pay from an iPhone we saw a handful of charges pop up from the same Costco.



We disputed the charges and didnt have to pay them and went in to the store to let them know.

They only thing we figured it could have been was someone near me with a device that collected the info from the card.



These cards are chipped and are tap and pay.

I rarely use the actual card since most places accept Apple Pay.



The charges were obviously done without an actual card, we couldnt figure it out and neither could the manager at the Costco.

She said they would look at the video to see if the person next to us bought the stuff.

we never heard back.

The time of the purchases was the same exact time as ours.

So it must have been some one near us I think.



It happened again last week.

This time with my wifes Costco card.

She is in Minneapolis and hadnt used her card for awhile when the charges popped up.



When we looked at it online it was to a non existent lawn and garden center in Arizona and the phone number was disconnected.

The purchase showed up as an over the phone purchase.



I usually have 2 credit cards and one debit card on me and my wife has a few more then that.



Seems that these Citi Costco cards are easy to hack and get the numbers including the 3 digit code on the back.



Anyway the whole situation doesnt make any sense to me.



Is it that easy to get encrypted and chipped credit card info?

Why was it only the Coscto citi card both times in different parts of the country?