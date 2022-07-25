I found a portal to hell from YouTube
I saw this on a YouTube creator the other night.
On any video if you delete the H on the "watch" part of the URL you get redirected to a special video.
I'm not posting the video so I dont spoil the surprise. Its SFW as long as you don't have any religious co-workers...
Can any Tech members explain how this is happening on every YouTube video?
yeah, someone has the YouTube account watc and all they've done is redirect their account page to that video. So even just putting the following will have the same result:
Also, youtube's code ignores everything after the ? in a standard URL if it doesn't have the full word watch in there. That's why it works with any/all video links you can think of.
Code:
https://youtube.com/watc
Code:
https://youtube.com/watc?v=LetsGoToTheMallToday
So, you found YouTube.
Ok, so I watched it. Is it like The Ring? Am I going to die in 7 days?! Cause I was really looking forward to watching Bullet Train.
