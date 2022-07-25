Re: I found a portal to hell from YouTube

Code: https://youtube.com/watc

Code: https://youtube.com/watc?v=LetsGoToTheMallToday

yeah, someone has the YouTube accountand all they've done is redirect their account page to that video. So even just putting the following will have the same result:Also, youtube's code ignores everything after the ? in a standard URL if it doesn't have the full wordin there. That's why it works with any/all video links you can think of.