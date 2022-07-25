DVD Talk Forum

I found a portal to hell from YouTube

Other Talk "Otterville"

I found a portal to hell from YouTube

   
07-25-22, 01:47 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2007
Posts: 11,990
Received 49 Likes on 39 Posts
I found a portal to hell from YouTube
I saw this on a YouTube creator the other night.

On any video if you delete the H on the "watch" part of the URL you get redirected to a special video.

I'm not posting the video so I dont spoil the surprise. Its SFW as long as you don't have any religious co-workers...

Can any Tech members explain how this is happening on every YouTube video?
07-25-22, 02:03 PM
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,542
Received 816 Likes on 583 Posts
Re: I found a portal to hell from YouTube
yeah, someone has the YouTube account watc and all they've done is redirect their account page to that video. So even just putting the following will have the same result:
Code:
https://youtube.com/watc
Also, youtube's code ignores everything after the ? in a standard URL if it doesn't have the full word watch in there. That's why it works with any/all video links you can think of.

Code:
https://youtube.com/watc?v=LetsGoToTheMallToday
07-25-22, 02:25 PM
AGuyNamedMike
 
AGuyNamedMike's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 16,614
Received 298 Likes on 208 Posts
Re: I found a portal to hell from YouTube
"I found a portal to hell from YouTube"

So, you found YouTube.

07-25-22, 02:46 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,261
Received 1,652 Likes on 1,096 Posts
Re: I found a portal to hell from YouTube
Ok, so I watched it. Is it like The Ring? Am I going to die in 7 days?! Cause I was really looking forward to watching Bullet Train.
