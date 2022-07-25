Chess Robot Crushes Kid's Finger During Match
Chess Robot Crushes Kid's Finger During Match
Wooow. Blah blah blah...robot overlords and what not... But seriously, i hope the kid recovers.
Story Here
A seven-year-old boy has had his finger crushed by a robot during a chess tournament in Russia.
The robot was reportedly confused by the seven-year-old's quick movements and grabbed his finger in reaction.
CCTV footage published by Telegram channel Baza captured the moment the robot grabbed the child's finger, before four adults nearby stepped in.
