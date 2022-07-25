DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Chess Robot Crushes Kid's Finger During Match

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Chess Robot Crushes Kid's Finger During Match

   
Old 07-25-22, 02:31 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 60,930
Received 875 Likes on 587 Posts
Chess Robot Crushes Kid's Finger During Match
Wooow. Blah blah blah...robot overlords and what not... But seriously, i hope the kid recovers.

Story Here

A seven-year-old boy has had his finger crushed by a robot during a chess tournament in Russia.

The robot was reportedly confused by the seven-year-old's quick movements and grabbed his finger in reaction.

CCTV footage published by Telegram channel Baza captured the moment the robot grabbed the child's finger, before four adults nearby stepped in.
Giantrobo is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.