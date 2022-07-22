DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Who was JACE?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Who was JACE?

   
Old 07-22-22, 02:19 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,842
Received 58 Likes on 46 Posts
Who was JACE?
So I was browsing around and just randomly DVDTalk was pulled up with a thread on a girl whose face was disfigured by a pitbull and her grandma lied about KFC kicking them out to get money out of it. I had commented on that thread. It was weird it was just up there pulled up on my computer, last comment 2014.

ANYway, someone made a JACE reference and I kinda remember hearing that name but don't remember what it was about and now I'm curious. Search didn't help in this case.
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Do you Wordle?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.