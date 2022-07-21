DVD Talk Forum

07-21-22
Businesses and brands you would like to see disappear!
What about some Businesses/brands you would like to see go out of business and disappear? Business and brands that you dislike very much. As for me here are a few:

UPS SurePost
UPS Mail Innovations
Fedex SmartPost
Google
Netflix
Altice (Optimum)
Redbull
Dunkin Donuts
Starbucks
J.Crew
Amazon Food Market
OnlyFans
Facebook
