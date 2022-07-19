Paige Spiranac The Sexiest Woman Alive?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 18,510
Received 323 Likes on 277 Posts
Paige Spiranac The Sexiest Woman Alive?
According to Maxim
It would be hard to take her out of the running for that top spot
https://nypost.com/2022/07/18/paige-...n-victory-lap/
It would be hard to take her out of the running for that top spot
Paige Spiranac had plenty to celebrate in South Beach over the weekend.
On Saturday, the golfer-turned-influencer stepped out for Maxim’s Hot 100 experience at Hyde Beach in Miami, one month after the magazine dubbed her the “sexiest woman alive.”
On Saturday, the golfer-turned-influencer stepped out for Maxim’s Hot 100 experience at Hyde Beach in Miami, one month after the magazine dubbed her the “sexiest woman alive.”
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off