Social Anxiety and the pandemic.

I've never been the life of the party type of person, preferring to let others take the lead. But I've noticed that since the pandemic I've gotten really bad social anxiety to where if someone comes to my home to visit, it's a lot, and I'm drained by the end. I dread making small talk with people outside. The kids just got their second dose so in 8 weeks when they get their third I'm going to "rejoin" the world, go to the gym, etc. Just for the social aspect, I've been working out at home and loving it. It's just become nerve-wracking interacting with people and although I wasn't a magnet drawing people to me before, it wasn't this bad. Other than the gym I've gotten into board games so I'll be going into our local board game cafe, going to play chess at the library, etc. Making myself go out there. And taking the kids places, play areas, and so on.