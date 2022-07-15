Workplace issue: how would you handle?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Workplace issue: how would you handle?
No, this isn't sexual harassment. It's about a really strange hiring decision recently made by middle management.
Earlier this summer, two of our team leads/assistant managers left for new opportunities outside of the company. One of those positions was recently filled by a curious choice…someone who is younger than everyone else, has been here for 8 months, and prior to that had no experience in the industry or had been in a management role. The person he replaced did have those things prior to being hired. It’s raised a lot of eyebrows in the department. It has alot of people questioning how they can advance in this company when a, to be frank, completely unqualified college age kid got this gig.
Is this worth speaking out about to upper management? Should the rest of the people in the department just shut up and accept it? Do you think you'd be risking your job speaking up?
Earlier this summer, two of our team leads/assistant managers left for new opportunities outside of the company. One of those positions was recently filled by a curious choice…someone who is younger than everyone else, has been here for 8 months, and prior to that had no experience in the industry or had been in a management role. The person he replaced did have those things prior to being hired. It’s raised a lot of eyebrows in the department. It has alot of people questioning how they can advance in this company when a, to be frank, completely unqualified college age kid got this gig.
Is this worth speaking out about to upper management? Should the rest of the people in the department just shut up and accept it? Do you think you'd be risking your job speaking up?
#2
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: Workplace issue: how would you handle?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off