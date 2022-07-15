Workplace issue: how would you handle?

No, this isn't sexual harassment. It's about a really strange hiring decision recently made by middle management.



Earlier this summer, two of our team leads/assistant managers left for new opportunities outside of the company. One of those positions was recently filled by a curious choice…someone who is younger than everyone else, has been here for 8 months, and prior to that had no experience in the industry or had been in a management role. The person he replaced did have those things prior to being hired. It’s raised a lot of eyebrows in the department. It has alot of people questioning how they can advance in this company when a, to be frank, completely unqualified college age kid got this gig.



Is this worth speaking out about to upper management? Should the rest of the people in the department just shut up and accept it? Do you think you'd be risking your job speaking up?