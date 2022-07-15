DVD Talk Forum

Workplace issue: how would you handle?

Workplace issue: how would you handle?

   
Workplace issue: how would you handle?
No, this isn't sexual harassment. It's about a really strange hiring decision recently made by middle management.

Earlier this summer, two of our team leads/assistant managers left for new opportunities outside of the company. One of those positions was recently filled by a curious choice…someone who is younger than everyone else, has been here for 8 months, and prior to that had no experience in the industry or had been in a management role. The person he replaced did have those things prior to being hired. It’s raised a lot of eyebrows in the department. It has alot of people questioning how they can advance in this company when a, to be frank, completely unqualified college age kid got this gig.

Is this worth speaking out about to upper management? Should the rest of the people in the department just shut up and accept it? Do you think you'd be risking your job speaking up?
Re: Workplace issue: how would you handle?
It has alot of people questioning how they can advance in this company
I think this is a perfectly acceptable way to frame a conversation regarding this. If you want to advance within the company, it makes those intentions known and also lets them know people feel passed over by a less qualified person and is affecting morale. How bad you want/need the job depends on how big a stink you might feel like making.
