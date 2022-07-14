Does anyone here work for USPS that can solve an issue

I sell a lot on Ebay. I'm shipping out at least ten packages per day but often much more. I accurately weigh and print my labels through Ebay's system. Every day I take my packages into the post office, wait in line and have the person at the counter scan each package in so that I have a receipt that I've dropped them off.



Most of the employees that work at the counter take one package at a time, place it on the scale and then scan it. Then they remove that package from the scale and place the next package on the scale, etc. etc. There's a few employees that will take five or six of my packages at a time and place them all on the scale at the same time. Then they will scan the top package, remove that one from the pile and scan the next one on the stack and remove it from the scale. They will do this until they get to the bottom of the stack and then place another stack of packages on the scale and do the same thing. After they've finished scanning all of my packages, they hand me a receipt listing all the tracking numbers and the weight of each package. Obviously the first method i get a receipt that accurately lists the weight of each package. The second method I receive a receipt that has inaccurate and much higher weights listed than what the package actually weighs.



Here's the issue. When they do the first method, I have no issues. When they do it the other way, I have multiple issue with packages. Late week I dropped off 70 packages and the counter clerk employed the second method. I am now getting daily emails from Paypal.Ebay that my packages weighed more than I entered into the system and they are billing me for the addition charges due to the "incorrect" weight I paid for. So far I'm being charged for 15 out of the 70 packages I've dropped off that day. The weights they are stating in the email for each of those 15 packages are the exact same weights that they are getting when they have multiple packages on the scale at the same time. I've checked every email and matched it up with receipt with the inaccurate weights and they are all exactly the same.



I've gone in and talked to the counter person and the post master and they both claim that it doesn't matter if the weights on the scale are accurate when they scan them in because it will get weighed later and the overcharges must be coming from when they are getting weighed again at the regional plant. I point out that it would be statistically more likely for me to win the Mega Millions lottery than it would be for (so far) 15 of my packages to coincidentally be inaccuratetly weighed on your scale and then be mis weighed at their regional plant and for those mis weights to be exactly the same down to the ounce. i've even called up and talked to multiple people at the USPS help desk and they say that the packages are weighed at multiple points and they don't think there is a correlation between what the counter clerk scans and the weights I'm being overcharged for even though the weights match up every single time. It's just not statistically possible for there to be no connection, but it's like I'm talking to a wall with them. I've managed to appeal the overcharges and so far I'v got the first few removed and refunded, but it's becoming a hassle to have to keep appealing these overcharges.