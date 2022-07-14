Your bizarre headline for the day: Ghost of serial killer Aileen Wuornos haunting dive bar?
Ghost of serial killer Aileen Wuornos haunting dive bar?Owners of a Florida dive bar where notorious serial killer Aileen Wuornos knocked back Budweisers and Marlboros are claiming her spirit haunts the joint.
Wuornos was executed via lethal injection on Oct. 9, 2002 for the murders of six men who had allegedly propositioned her for sex.
But barflies at The Last Resort in Port Orange, near Daytona Beach, say her spirit lives on. After all, the spot is where detectives arrested her.
According to the Miami New Times , on Jan. 8, 1991, Wuornos a 34-year-old sex worker had just been dumped by her girlfriend and was too broke to afford a $15 flop at a hotsheet motel. She did have enough for a few bottles of Bud.
The Last Resort is a seedy biker bar that only takes cash. Wuornos was known as a quiet regular who would shoot pool and spin country songs on the jukebox. A favourite was Randy Travis Digging Up Bones.
She was arrested there the next day.
She kept to herself. She was quiet, and never messed with anyone, owner Al Bulling told New Times, adding that pretty girls sometimes feel her brush their hair.
After Wuornos execution, staff and patrons began experiencing what they called paranormal activity.
Around Oktoberfest, there was a Dollar Tree skeleton and the arm would always be missing it kept falling off and wed find it in weird places, longtime regular Ted E. Bear told the paper.
It was always the left arm. Id ask, Why the left arm? Thats where they put the lethal injection into her left arm.
The bar whose slogan is Home of ice cold beer and killer women was also featured in the Wuornos biopic, Monster, starring Charlize Theron.
