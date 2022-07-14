DVD Talk Forum

Funny contest to select the "I Voted" sticker

Funny contest to select the "I Voted" sticker

   
Old 07-14-22, 11:00 AM
Funny contest to select the "I Voted" sticker
Ulster County, NY had children design six "I Voted" stickers. Now they are allowing the whole internet to vote on which sticker they prefer. I guess they didn't learn from Boaty McBoatface. Go Hudson!

https://elections.ulstercountyny.gov...Q379i9B0GRyd0s
Old 07-14-22, 11:05 AM
Re: Funny contest to select the "I Voted" sticker
Let's go Hudson.
Old 07-14-22, 11:08 AM
Re: Funny contest to select the "I Voted" sticker
I Vhearted



