Funny contest to select the "I Voted" sticker
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 27,713
Received 842 Likes on 558 Posts
Funny contest to select the "I Voted" sticker
Ulster County, NY had children design six "I Voted" stickers. Now they are allowing the whole internet to vote on which sticker they prefer. I guess they didn't learn from Boaty McBoatface. Go Hudson!
https://elections.ulstercountyny.gov...Q379i9B0GRyd0s
https://elections.ulstercountyny.gov...Q379i9B0GRyd0s
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off