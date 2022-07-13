Shingles - this is horrible

I know there is a shingles vax thread but this is for people who actually have had it.



I got shingles about two weeks ago. I went a full week with what looked like burn mark (very minor) on my belly button. I chalked it up to just something that happened from hauling logs from trees I had cut down (picking them up by my waist). Had that for almost a week or more and it didn't heal - it then started to blister but very, very small. 3 days later, a red rash showed up on the side of my abdomen - itched only for a second or two, chalked it up as a bug bite.



about three days after the rash showed up, i started going numb on my stomach and "down there". woke up the next morning and i was partially numb on my entire lower body and my mid and lower abdomen and just my hands on my upper body. freaked out and went to the ER. Showed them my rash and she immediately said shingles....put me on 7 days of vlatrex which I finished two days ago - first day off valtrex and the numbness let up a bit....still have the nasty rash (hasn't blistered at all). but today i'm more numb again.



I have barely any itching or burning for me the misery is with the tightness and numbness - it's sucks. it feels like someone has a chain wrapped around my gut and they keep squeezing and squeezing. down below, it feels like my taint is in a knot and I'm all numb, just happy I can tell when I need to go to the damn bathroom.



Does anyone know when this shit starts to get better?? My hands have gotten a little worse as well, kind of like weaker - it's tough typing this right now as well.



I have a cough too which leads me to believe I had some internal shingles as well, it's gotten better but comes up from time to time.



My doctor was replaced by a nurse practioner and the business is terrible, you literally have to show up in person to make an appointment. The pharmacist said the numbing and tightness even where the rash doesn't exist is normal.



I spoke with a neurologists assistant (they won't even see you until after your shingles are healed) and she said it's normal as well with shingles (tightness and numbness damn near everywhere).



I always though it would only hurt where the rash broke out - nope - I would literally give anything right now to feel the burning and itching of the rash instead of what I have right now.

