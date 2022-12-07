Businesses you miss!
Businesses you miss!
#1 is Fry's Electronics, no question. They had a few shady business practices but I could spend hours in their stores. At their peak they carried almost every DVD and Blu-Ray title available and under list price, lots of A/V and computer equipment and tons of obscure parts and accessories. Their last year or so in business was sad as they held on longer than any other business would have, with their stores mostly empty as suppliers cut them off with staff making up stores about just "switching suppliers" and they'd be back to normal soon.
Tower Records- I'm a bit biased since I worked at their main office the last 5 years they were in business, and they were based in Sacramento where I live, but losing them was a huge blow. Their prices weren't the best which was a big thing that killed them, but they catered to the enthusiasts more than the teeny-boppers at mall record stores. The world is a sadder place without them.
Borders- they should have at least grabbed the torch after Tower went under, but they just floundered and died soon afterwards. They were a much better store than Barnes and Noble, with better selection of movies and more competitive prices at least for a while. Sad thing is someone I worked with at Tower left California and moved to Michigan to work for them.
Oppo Digital- in a world of throwaway electronics they made tanks, I can only dream about what they would have come up with next- I was hoping they would make a TV that did everything. (The Oppo cell phone company is a separate business, though they had said the electronics company was a drain on them.)
Independent TV stations- probably not needed now with all the media and streaming options out there and they were gone well before the digital switchover, but I'd rather have a locally-programmed outlet for cartoons, classic movies and reruns instead of the lifeless corporate outlets that have taken them over with 3rd rate talk shows and infomercials around shows from the "new" networks.
Re: Businesses you miss!
The Wherehouse - I loved going there for VHS rentals and occasionally getting CDs. I always loved how they packed VHS cases. They cut out the artwork and description from the case and slid them on top and back of the VHS case they used so the customer could see and take the entire case.
Tower Records
Virgin Megastore - They were really expensive, but I loved the selection.
The Federated Group. I think they were a So. Cal store. Went there in the 80s to rent 49 cent movies every Tuesday. But, they were mostly known for electronics.
Comp USA - Always liked browsing their new software in between classes when I was in school.
EB Games and Babbages. I guess Gamestop is the spinoff of both stores.
Suncoast Motion Picture company - They were always a fun store to browse in the mall.
Borders - There was one near my house that I browsed every weekend after work. They stayed open until 11pm, which was cool.
Blockbuster Video - I know, they have a mixed reputation and they got shit for their late fees. But, it was so much fun visiting them on weekends to get a few movies.
Re: Businesses you miss!
Borders use to be my favorite. Free promo concerts (and meet-and-greet) from high profile jazz musicians was legit.
Some musicians included Mindi Abair, Peter White, and even Tia Carrere.
LOVED that store.
Re: Businesses you miss!
I worked in Toronto and used to drop by Sam the Record Man once a week and once in a while would drop by the World's Largest Bookstore.
I miss perusing through CDs and books.
Stoney Creek Dairy was a childhood favorite of many in Hamilton - and I mainly miss it now because of nostalgia and it reminds me I'm getting old.
