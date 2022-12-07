Businesses you miss!

#1 is Fry's Electronics, no question. They had a few shady business practices but I could spend hours in their stores. At their peak they carried almost every DVD and Blu-Ray title available and under list price, lots of A/V and computer equipment and tons of obscure parts and accessories. Their last year or so in business was sad as they held on longer than any other business would have, with their stores mostly empty as suppliers cut them off with staff making up stores about just "switching suppliers" and they'd be back to normal soon.



Tower Records- I'm a bit biased since I worked at their main office the last 5 years they were in business, and they were based in Sacramento where I live, but losing them was a huge blow. Their prices weren't the best which was a big thing that killed them, but they catered to the enthusiasts more than the teeny-boppers at mall record stores. The world is a sadder place without them.



Borders- they should have at least grabbed the torch after Tower went under, but they just floundered and died soon afterwards. They were a much better store than Barnes and Noble, with better selection of movies and more competitive prices at least for a while. Sad thing is someone I worked with at Tower left California and moved to Michigan to work for them.



Oppo Digital- in a world of throwaway electronics they made tanks, I can only dream about what they would have come up with next- I was hoping they would make a TV that did everything. (The Oppo cell phone company is a separate business, though they had said the electronics company was a drain on them.)



Independent TV stations- probably not needed now with all the media and streaming options out there and they were gone well before the digital switchover, but I'd rather have a locally-programmed outlet for cartoons, classic movies and reruns instead of the lifeless corporate outlets that have taken them over with 3rd rate talk shows and infomercials around shows from the "new" networks.