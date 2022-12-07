Businesses you're surprised still exist
Businesses you're surprised still exist
Jan 6th hearing made me realize Overstock.com (insurrectionist owned) is still a thing.
Re: Businesses you're surprised still exist
Aol
Re: Businesses you're surprised still exist
Re: Businesses you're surprised still exist
Fucker. Rather well-connected Deep State nutball actually assists an enemy to deeply penetrate our state.
Okay, enough Politics Talk, back OT:
I'm surprised Barnes & Noble is still kicking.
