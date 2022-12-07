DVD Talk Forum

Businesses you're surprised still exist

Businesses you're surprised still exist

   
Old 07-12-22, 01:29 PM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,780
Received 323 Likes on 251 Posts
Businesses you're surprised still exist
Jan 6th hearing made me realize Overstock.com (insurrectionist owned) is still a thing.
Old 07-12-22, 01:40 PM
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 14,119
Received 463 Likes on 288 Posts
Re: Businesses you're surprised still exist
DVDtalk
Old 07-12-22, 01:41 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 27,708
Received 841 Likes on 557 Posts
Re: Businesses you're surprised still exist
Aol
Old 07-12-22, 01:43 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 43,569
Received 637 Likes on 517 Posts
Re: Businesses you're surprised still exist
Originally Posted by Eric F View Post
Jan 6th hearing made me realize Overstock.com (insurrectionist owned) is still a thing.
Insurrectionist founded, he's had nothing to do with the company for a couple years now (after his affair with Russian agent Maria Butina - that and just generally having most screws loose) But yeah, Overstock is still around.
Old 07-12-22, 02:07 PM
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 16,586
Received 291 Likes on 204 Posts
Re: Businesses you're surprised still exist
Fucker. Rather well-connected Deep State nutball actually assists an enemy to deeply penetrate our state.

Okay, enough Politics Talk, back OT:

I'm surprised Barnes & Noble is still kicking.
