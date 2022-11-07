HELP! Friend Getting Runaround from Major Insurance Company

There's a dear friend of mine that is getting a *massive* cable company-style runaround from a major insurance company. They're trying to get hardcopy proof of an agreed upon alteration of their insurance policy and this company is giving them the runaround at every turn. They want to keep part of their policy, just not all of it. Is there anything you could recommend (legally, of course) that they could do to get help (and ideally solid proof of policy alteration) short of going for legal action?



Thank you very much for any advice offered. This has been a major stressor on them.