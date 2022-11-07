Scientists Just Discovered a New T. Rex-Like Dinosaur
Scientists Just Discovered a New T. Rex-Like Dinosaur
Scientists Just Discovered a New T. Rex-Like DinosaurThe fossils of a new kind of dinosaur reminiscent of a Tyrannosaurus rex for its large head, sharp teeth and puny arms were discovered in Argentina and designated a new species named Meraxes gigas. The Meraxes, or M. gigas for short, was unearthed in northern Patagonia in 2012 and over a decade-long period researchers studied and compared the bones to make sure they identified a new dinosaur, announcing the discovery in Current Biology on July 7.
The generic name was derived from “Meraxes”, a dragon from George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novel series’ A Song of Ice and Fire. The specific name, “gigas”, comes from a Greek word meaning "giant”. The dinosaur is estimated to have been 11 meters long and weighed roughly 4 tonnes: its skull covered with crests, bumps and small horns. Meraxes also is believed to have lived much longer than a T. rex. The dinosaur discovered in Argentina is believed to have been about 45 years old—more than 20 years older than the normal lifespan of a T. rex.
The Meraxes provide new insight into the evolution of predatory dinosaurs.
Great segueway to introducing the new Jurassic trilogy - all on islands yet again.
