DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Scientists Just Discovered a New T. Rex-Like Dinosaur

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Scientists Just Discovered a New T. Rex-Like Dinosaur

   
Old 07-11-22, 01:26 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 14,093
Received 461 Likes on 286 Posts
Scientists Just Discovered a New T. Rex-Like Dinosaur

Scientists Just Discovered a New T. Rex-Like Dinosaur

The fossils of a new kind of dinosaur reminiscent of a Tyrannosaurus rex for its large head, sharp teeth and puny arms were discovered in Argentina and designated a new species named Meraxes gigas. The Meraxes, or M. gigas for short, was unearthed in northern Patagonia in 2012 and over a decade-long period researchers studied and compared the bones to make sure they identified a new dinosaur, announcing the discovery in Current Biology on July 7.

The generic name was derived from “Meraxes”, a dragon from George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novel series’ A Song of Ice and Fire. The specific name, “gigas”, comes from a Greek word meaning "giant”. The dinosaur is estimated to have been 11 meters long and weighed roughly 4 tonnes: its skull covered with crests, bumps and small horns. Meraxes also is believed to have lived much longer than a T. rex. The dinosaur discovered in Argentina is believed to have been about 45 years old—more than 20 years older than the normal lifespan of a T. rex.

The Meraxes provide new insight into the evolution of predatory dinosaurs.
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-11-22, 01:32 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,586
Received 702 Likes on 531 Posts
Re: Scientists Just Discovered a New T. Rex-Like Dinosaur
Great segueway to introducing the new Jurassic trilogy - all on islands yet again.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
When Did Subway Get so Expensive?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.