What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
I don't mean putting something on instalments, layaway, etc. I mean, purchased straight up flat out.
I'm thinking of dropping some coinage on a TV and realized, if I did, it would be the thing I have paid the most for in one purchase.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
Does it have to be something tangible? If not, the answer is clearly travel expenses. Specifically, probably the bill we paid for a safari in Tanzania several years ago.
Outside of that, I paid $3500 or so for a lathe several years ago. I have also gone north of $2K on new bikes a couple of times and just under $2K a third time.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
Cash or check, right?
Credit card don't count - unless you pay the balance off every month, that is.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
Just straight out flat purchase so, I wouldn't saw an entire trip paid at various points but $2000 plane tickets, sure.
Making a big single purchase on a credit card I'd count.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
I bought my Lexus for cash. I sent the dealer a bank check for $23k. They sent me a car.
The new roof and the solar panels were each in the neighborhood of $15k. The payments were structured as a payment in advance and a payment on completion. I'm not sure as that falls under the installment plan that the OP was talking about.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
Probably a roof, about 25 years ago.
Soon to be surpassed by...a roof.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
Paid cash for my Corvette which was $11,500. Anything more than that and it's too material not to use financing with the way rates have been for the past two decades. I only paid cash cause it was hard to get good rates on a 20 year old vehicle.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
Also, because I can't really remember what it was.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
I have been an unemployed no-account for 20+ years, but back when I worked, probably the most expensive item I ever bought with cash money was a Sharpvision HU-something-or-other projector with 120" screen, for about $5,500 CAD back in the early-'90s. I had it for several years.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
Most expensive thing I ever bought was probably a $2500 Pentium 486 computer about 28 years ago at Best Buy.
Most expensive thing I bought in 2022 was the new iPad Air at the Apple store for about $750.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
Correction to my original answer. emanon reminded me that I once paid cash for a new roof as well. Don't remember how much it was but definitely more than the safari was.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
When I upgraded my home theater a couple years back, I went through a single store to buy the projector ($4800), theater seats ($3000), and screen ($725). My normal credit card bills are around $2500 or so, so this pushed my bill over $10k. I only have two cards (Costco and Target), so Credit Karma freaked out. My Credit Karma credit score dropped some 50 points based on the credit utilization percentage, and they started sending me very sympathetic emails about tough times and need emotional support, etc. When I purchased a new HVAC system earlier this year with my card, I went ahead and paid off half right away just to not go through the same thing. I've never rolled over a credit card balance, so you'd think that history would mean something to them over just seeing high balances once in a while.
Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?
We paid cash for the last car we bought, around 25 grand if I recall correctly.
For something non-practical/hobby related, around $1000 for a vintage action figure (it's worth at least double that now, so it was a good investment )
Our house's mortgage is paid off now, can I count that? (it would definitely be number one for us!)
