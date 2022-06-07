Re: What's the most expensive thing you've every purchased?

When I upgraded my home theater a couple years back, I went through a single store to buy the projector ($4800), theater seats ($3000), and screen ($725). My normal credit card bills are around $2500 or so, so this pushed my bill over $10k. I only have two cards (Costco and Target), so Credit Karma freaked out. My Credit Karma credit score dropped some 50 points based on the credit utilization percentage, and they started sending me very sympathetic emails about tough times and need emotional support, etc. When I purchased a new HVAC system earlier this year with my card, I went ahead and paid off half right away just to not go through the same thing. I've never rolled over a credit card balance, so you'd think that history would mean something to them over just seeing high balances once in a while.