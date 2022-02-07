Email Scams are Still a Thing?

Quote: Subject: ATM MASTER CARD Owner

Attention Dear ATM MASTER CARD Owner



I am Rounds T Christopher Your diplomatic agent from Ups Delivery company

conveying with your ATM MASTERCARD contained the sum of $127 Million

Usa dollars has arrived at Francisco Bangoy International Airport now

with your atm card,

You are required to reconfirm the following information below so that

i can deliver your ATM CARD to you today Without any furtherdelay .

NAME: _______________

COUNTRY _____________

ADDRESS:_____________

MOBILE NUMBER: __________

A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION Contact (+1346)507-5234 Get Back To Me

Now With The Information Required Further more i will show you the

copy of the card once you get backto me and the picture of my working

idfor verification PurposeI am waiting to hear from you Soonest with

the information So that we can proceed thanks,

Best Regard Rounds T Christopher

Glanced at my spam folder a minute ago and caught this little gem:I viewed as raw data since I won't click on any message I'm not confident about. But this is so poorly written that I cracked up at the thought of someone actually responding. Are Nigerian Princes still trying to share their vast fortunes with lucky, randomly selected individuals? I've seen some very well done phishing emails, and this ain't one of 'em!