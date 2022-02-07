Email Scams are Still a Thing?
Email Scams are Still a Thing?
Glanced at my spam folder a minute ago and caught this little gem:I viewed as raw data since I won't click on any message I'm not confident about. But this is so poorly written that I cracked up at the thought of someone actually responding. Are Nigerian Princes still trying to share their vast fortunes with lucky, randomly selected individuals? I've seen some very well done phishing emails, and this ain't one of 'em!
Subject: ATM MASTER CARD Owner
Attention Dear ATM MASTER CARD Owner
I am Rounds T Christopher Your diplomatic agent from Ups Delivery company
conveying with your ATM MASTERCARD contained the sum of $127 Million
Usa dollars has arrived at Francisco Bangoy International Airport now
with your atm card,
You are required to reconfirm the following information below so that
i can deliver your ATM CARD to you today Without any furtherdelay .
NAME: _______________
COUNTRY _____________
ADDRESS:_____________
MOBILE NUMBER: __________
A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION Contact (+1346)507-5234 Get Back To Me
Now With The Information Required Further more i will show you the
copy of the card once you get backto me and the picture of my working
idfor verification PurposeI am waiting to hear from you Soonest with
the information So that we can proceed thanks,
Best Regard Rounds T Christopher
Re: Email Scams are Still a Thing?
Obviously fake. I can't believe people fall for this crap. If you want I can look to see if your card has been compromised though. Send me your info.
