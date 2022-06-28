DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Writing Input

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Writing Input

   
Old 06-28-22, 04:25 PM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Feb 2022
Posts: 87
Likes: 0
Received 30 Likes on 22 Posts
Writing Input
Hi everyone,

I write (attempt to) short stories and like to bounce ideas off people and get perspective.

No jokes or mockery needed........let me know if you're genuinely interested.

musclemom1234 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
My not that close friend has a urine smell but no medical issues. How can I tell him without telling him?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.