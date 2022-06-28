My not that close friend has a urine smell but no medical issues. How can I tell him without telling him?
My not that close friend has a urine smell but no medical issues. How can I tell him without telling him?
I've noticed this the three or four times I've been at a restaurant or bar with him and he doesn't seem to be a dirty non showering person. Outside if fine but inside within four feet not so good.
Nice guy but I think it would not go well if I said something about this to him. His wife is usually with him and I would think she would notice.
He doesn't have a medical issue that I can observe. Or maybe he does? I did have an older relative with an issue that had a urine bag and the odor was strong.
SO what would YOU do?
