My not that close friend has a urine smell but no medical issues. How can I tell him without telling him?

I've noticed this the three or four times I've been at a restaurant or bar with him and he doesn't seem to be a dirty non showering person. Outside if fine but inside within four feet not so good.



Nice guy but I think it would not go well if I said something about this to him. His wife is usually with him and I would think she would notice.



He doesn't have a medical issue that I can observe. Or maybe he does? I did have an older relative with an issue that had a urine bag and the odor was strong.



SO what would YOU do?