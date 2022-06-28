Home gyms!

I have really gotten into working out at home. I have the xbar with bands, some cloth bands (3 strengths), a barbell I haven't used, a set of dumbbells, plates for the bar/dumbbells, a pull up bar, a trx, one Kettlebell I use for kb swings (you can add weight with bands), one medicine ball I haven't used yet, and I just got the wodfitters bands and handles. I also got the lebert parallel bars. Also have the bodylastics door anchor attachment with tons of hook up points.



I've been accumulating all this equipment over the past ten years.



Also did a makeshift rower with a skateboard which is really cool, with a loop band for the arm motions. Works really well. Also have a spin bike and I have a speed and cadence sensor to add to it. In the next couple of weeks I'll add some bike workouts.



I work out six times a week, 3 upper body and 3 lower body. I just started. Been wanting to get it started for the past two weeks but I started work again after a 14 month medical leave, kid started virtual summer school, we got a new dog who was going to end up in a pound and is not potty trained, so there's been a lot of changes.



I am obsessed with weight training. I've lost 40.8 lbs through keto and now it's time to get ripped. I was at 240 lbs and now I'm 199.2 after 4 months. No exercise during that time. With just a couple of haphazard lift sessions I already found it easier to lift the kids. I read you can lift a lot more than you are at the beginning your brain just has to wire it.

