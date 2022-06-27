DVD Talk Forum

Reload this Page >

Millennium Falcon themed home theater for sale (with free mansion) for $15mil

Other Talk "Otterville"

Millennium Falcon themed home theater for sale (with free mansion) for $15mil

   
06-27-22, 08:47 PM
Millennium Falcon themed home theater for sale (with free mansion) for $15mil


But this home isn’t located in just any swanky Florida resort town. It was built in 2019 in the Carolwood neighborhood at Golden Oak: an upscale community that’s actually inside the Walt Disney World resort’s property and was designed by Walt Disney Imagineering. That explains why other amenities inside the home include Disney-themed stained glass windows around the courtyard overlooking the mansion’s pool, a perfect replica of the marble fireplace built inside the exclusive apartment above Cinderella’s castle at the park, and a home theater that makes you feel like you’re zipping across the galaxy.
https://gizmodo.com/star-wars-home-t...-fl-1849112265

I wonder if a Disney exec lived there? Built only a couple of years ago, the condo fees (>$2k a month) probably explain the quick turnover. But I suppose if you’re going to spend $15mil on a mansion then $25k a year condo fees are nothing.
06-27-22, 08:55 PM
Re: Millennium Falcon themed home theater for sale (with free mansion) for $15mil
Ridiculous in the extreme. *with* association fees? Makes it even more absurd.
06-27-22, 08:57 PM
Re: Millennium Falcon themed home theater for sale (with free mansion) for $15mil
Originally Posted by zyzzle View Post
Ridiculous in the extreme. *with* association fees? Makes it even more absurd.
Its S Fl. Super-upscale gated community. All that money goes towards security and maintenance.
06-27-22, 08:58 PM
Re: Millennium Falcon themed home theater for sale (with free mansion) for $15mil
If I was going to have an imagineer design my home theater Id go with a Pirates of the Caribbean theme, myself.
