Millennium Falcon themed home theater for sale (with free mansion) for $15mil

Quote: But this home isn’t located in just any swanky Florida resort town. It was built in 2019 in the Carolwood neighborhood at Golden Oak: an upscale community that’s actually inside the Walt Disney World resort’s property and was designed by Walt Disney Imagineering. That explains why other amenities inside the home include Disney-themed stained glass windows around the courtyard overlooking the mansion’s pool, a perfect replica of the marble fireplace built inside the exclusive apartment above Cinderella’s castle at the park, and a home theater that makes you feel like you’re zipping across the galaxy.

I wonder if a Disney exec lived there? Built only a couple of years ago, the condo fees (>$2k a month) probably explain the quick turnover. But I suppose if you’re going to spend $15mil on a mansion then $25k a year condo fees are nothing.