Calling all ghosts! How would you haunt?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Calling all ghosts! How would you haunt?
Kurt D wants to come back and haunt a fool when he passes, as stated in a thread over in Politics.
Got me thinking, if you could come back to haunt a fool or otherwise, how would YOU ghost?
Would you observe?
Would you be a trickster?
Would you simple just attend live sports games?
Would you try to reach out to loved ones?
Would you attempt to possess a body and channel messages from Elvis?
Where would you haunt?
Who would you haunt?
Why would you haunt?
How would YOU be a ghost?
Inquiring minds want to know...especially the fools.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,535
Received 182 Likes on 140 Posts
Re: Calling all ghosts! How would you haunt?
I believe in ghosts, and I dont think you can choose where you haunt when you become a ghost.
You are either a residual haunting (no interaction with present day, plays like a movie in a loop) or an intelligent haunting (interaction, but limited to the location).
But I know this thread is for fun, so I will haunt a cruise ship because cruising is my favorite. And that also reminds me of Ghost Ship, which has one of the craziest movie intros of all time!
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 16,467
Received 433 Likes on 315 Posts
Re: Calling all ghosts! How would you haunt?
I'd be the asshole who moves things in peoples homes but small random things and only a little bit. Enough to drive the owner crazy but not enough for it to be super noticeable.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Calling all ghosts! How would you haunt?
Yeah, that'd drive me bonzo!
#5
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,507
Received 671 Likes on 509 Posts
Re: Calling all ghosts! How would you haunt?
#6
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: the North
Posts: 6,447
Received 139 Likes on 92 Posts
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 27,661
Received 828 Likes on 547 Posts
Re: Calling all ghosts! How would you haunt?
In the book Jurgen, there is a ghost who every night re-creates her murder by her husband, a violent warrior king. She enjoys her nightly performance, and is proud of her blood-curdling screams. The rest of the time is her own. She has an affair with Jurgen, who is temporarily a ghost. It isn't her first affair, although she really was being faithful when she was murdered by her jealous husband.
If I had to haunt, I'd still want to have lots of time for myself.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 11,798
Received 180 Likes on 148 Posts
Re: Calling all ghosts! How would you haunt?
I guess I'd want to see inside some secret locations --- maybe Area 51 or in the Pentagon during a major briefing -- something cool. Or a strip club. Probably a strip club.
#9
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
