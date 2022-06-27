Re: Calling all ghosts! How would you haunt?

In the book Jurgen, there is a ghost who every night re-creates her murder by her husband, a violent warrior king. She enjoys her nightly performance, and is proud of her blood-curdling screams. The rest of the time is her own. She has an affair with Jurgen, who is temporarily a ghost. It isn't her first affair, although she really was being faithful when she was murdered by her jealous husband.



If I had to haunt, I'd still want to have lots of time for myself.